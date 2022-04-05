Domino's Pizza falls after Cowen cuts to Market Perform due to lower store growth forecast

Cowen downgraded Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Market Perform from Outperform.

Analyst Andrew Charles and team said they like DPZ's positioning as the category leader in the $40 billion QSR pizza category, with superior unit economics and an advantage with digital & data analytics, but set 2022-2024 EPS estimates below consensus marks due to a lower pace than expected of U.S. franchise openings. The firm also lowered its Domino's gross development forecast to 218 units in 2022 from a prior view for 318 and sees 268 units in 2023 from a prior view for 336.

Domino's breakdown: "While we view consensus' 2022 U.S. & international same store sales projections as optimistic on a 3-year basis. A new CEO and CFO are both equipped with turnaround experience to help improve the narrative, though we expect investor focus to be on negative revisions in the near term."

Cowen slashed its price target on Domino's Pizza (DPZ) to $390 from $480.

Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) fell 1.93% premarket to $396.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $372.81 to $567.57.