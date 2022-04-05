Bankman-Fried's FTX US to work with IEX on digital asset market structure
Apr. 05, 2022 7:28 AM ETBTC-USD, ETH-USD, SOL-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- FTX US, a U.S. regulated cryptocurrency exchange, has agreed to make an investment in IEX Group, which operates a U.S. regulated national stock exchange, Investors' Exchange LLC, and the two firms will collaborate to build a market structure for buying, selling, and trading digital assets, the companies said on Tuesday.
- Terms of the investment weren't disclosed.
- FTX US, founded and headed by Sam Bankman-Fried, has been working with regulators to set up an exchange that meets retail and institutional investors' crypto asset trading needs in a regulatory compliant manner, the company said. IEX will build on FTX US's existing market structure and regulatory principles to "safeguard the best interests of investors and the public at large as the digital asset securities market emerges and grows to reach its full potential for U.S. participants," it said in a statement.
- The two companies will in coming weeks disclose more information about the partnership and how it aims to broaden investor participation in the digital asset securities market.
- In crypto trading Tuesday morning, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up modestly at ~$46.7K, ethereum (ETH-USD) is trading at ~$3.52K and Solana (SOL-USD) slips to $133.
- On Monday, SEC Chair Gary Gensler emphasized the importance of digital assets that qualify as securities be registered with the agency.