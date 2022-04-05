Bluebird bio to cut 30% of workforce amid plans for up to $160M cost savings

Apr. 05, 2022 7:29 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

People form the core of an organization. Formation of company personnel, staffing. Hiring employees, recruiting staff. Human resources. Grouping and consolidation, self-organization. Social processes.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced plans to reduce its staff by nearly 30% on Tuesday as the troubled gene therapy biotech targets up to $160 million in cost savings over the next two years in a bid to extend the cash runway into 1H 2023.
  • The restructuring initiative includes plans to deprioritize direct investments in reduced toxicity conditioning and cryopreserved apheresis, bluebird (BLUE) said.
  • However, the company expects to focus on near-term catalysts, including a potential FDA approval of gene therapies for beta-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy in 2022.
  • In 1Q 2023, it expects to submit a biologics license application (BLA) for lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) targeting sickle cell disease.
  • The restructuring drive is expected to lower the company’s 2022 cash burn to less than $340 million, with a 35% – 40% decline in operating costs anticipated by year-end 2022.
  • A conference call on the plans is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 8:00 am ET.

  • In recent months, bluebird (BLUE) was slapped with clinical holds on its gene therapy candidates. In January, the company announced that the FDA extended the review period of BLAs for beti-cel and eli-cel for β-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, respectively.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.