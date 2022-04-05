Bluebird bio to cut 30% of workforce amid plans for up to $160M cost savings
Apr. 05, 2022 7:29 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced plans to reduce its staff by nearly 30% on Tuesday as the troubled gene therapy biotech targets up to $160 million in cost savings over the next two years in a bid to extend the cash runway into 1H 2023.
- The restructuring initiative includes plans to deprioritize direct investments in reduced toxicity conditioning and cryopreserved apheresis, bluebird (BLUE) said.
- However, the company expects to focus on near-term catalysts, including a potential FDA approval of gene therapies for beta-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy in 2022.
- In 1Q 2023, it expects to submit a biologics license application (BLA) for lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) targeting sickle cell disease.
- The restructuring drive is expected to lower the company’s 2022 cash burn to less than $340 million, with a 35% – 40% decline in operating costs anticipated by year-end 2022.
- A conference call on the plans is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 8:00 am ET.
In recent months, bluebird (BLUE) was slapped with clinical holds on its gene therapy candidates. In January, the company announced that the FDA extended the review period of BLAs for beti-cel and eli-cel for β-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, respectively.