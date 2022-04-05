Guardforce AI shoots up 16% on expanding applications of robotics solutions
Apr. 05, 2022 7:30 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI), GFAIWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) shoots up 16% PM as the company began to roll out additional features for its Intelligent Cloud Platform ("ICP") powered robots in Macau.
- This expansion increases the usability and application of its robots while creating new revenue and partnership opportunities with advertisers and marketing vendors.
These robots are ideal for displaying advertisements as most deployments are concentrated within indoor facilities and entrances, with high visibility upon immediate entrance into the facility.
The large screen displays on the robots provide increased advertising opportunities for company's clients.
As of March 31, 2022, the company had more than 200 robots deployed on trial basis Macau.
Last week the company reported FY21 reports.