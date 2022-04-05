Farfetch and Neiman Marcus sign global strategic partnership and investment
Apr. 05, 2022 7:31 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Neiman Marcus (NMG), the largest omnichannel luxury retailer in the U.S. and the parent of brands including Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, announced a global strategic partnership and investment by the former into the latter.
- The company will make a minority common equity investment of up to $200M in NMG, joining existing investors including PIMCO, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Sixth Street.
- NMG will use proceeds to further accelerate growth and innovation through investments in technology and digital capabilities.
- Completion of the global strategic partnership and investment is expected by 3Q22.