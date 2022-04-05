Farfetch and Neiman Marcus sign global strategic partnership and investment

Apr. 05, 2022 7:31 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Fashionable clothing with personal accesories

bonetta/E+ via Getty Images

  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Neiman Marcus (NMG), the largest omnichannel luxury retailer in the U.S. and the parent of brands including Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, announced a global strategic partnership and investment by the former into the latter.
  • The company will make a minority common equity investment of up to $200M in NMG, joining existing investors including PIMCO, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Sixth Street.
  • NMG will use proceeds to further accelerate growth and innovation through investments in technology and digital capabilities.
  • Completion of the global strategic partnership and investment is expected by 3Q22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.