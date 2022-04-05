Marsh McLennan's Oliver Wyman to acquire Booz Allen's management consulting business
Apr. 05, 2022 7:43 AM ETBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), MMCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Marsh McLennan's (NYSE:MMC) global management consulting firm and a business Oliver Wyman entered into an agreement to acquire Booz Allen Hamilton's (NYSE:BAH) management consulting business serving the Middle East and North Africa region.
- The acquired entity will join Oliver Wyman's India, Middle East and Africa practice.
- Through the acquisition, Oliver Wyman gains a management consulting practice fully dedicated to the MENA region, expanding the firm's strategic capabilities and accelerating its growth position in the Middle East and beyond.
- Also, Booz Allen's specialized Cybersecurity offering will boost Oliver Wyman's rapidly growing Digital capabilities in the Middle East.
- While transaction terms remain undisclosed, it is expected to close in 2022.