Marsh McLennan's Oliver Wyman to acquire Booz Allen's management consulting business

Marsh & McLennan office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Marsh McLennan's (NYSE:MMC) global management consulting firm and a business Oliver Wyman entered into an agreement to acquire Booz Allen Hamilton's (NYSE:BAH) management consulting business serving the Middle East and North Africa region.
  • The acquired entity will join Oliver Wyman's India, Middle East and Africa practice.
  • Through the acquisition, Oliver Wyman gains a management consulting practice fully dedicated to the MENA region, expanding the firm's strategic capabilities and accelerating its growth position in the Middle East and beyond.
  • Also, Booz Allen's specialized Cybersecurity offering will boost Oliver Wyman's rapidly growing Digital capabilities in the Middle East.
  • While transaction terms remain undisclosed, it is expected to close in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.