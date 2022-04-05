First High-School Education Group receives NYSE non-compliance letter

  • Education service provider First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) has received a non-compliance letter from the NYSE regarding its total market capitalization and stockholders' equity.
  • Pursuant to applicable NYSE continued listing standards, a company would be considered "below criteria" if its total market cap is less than $50M over a 30 trading-day period and its stockholders' equity is less than $50M.
  • As of Mar. 29, 2022, First High-School's 30 trading-day average market cap was ~$47.4M and its last reported stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2021 was ~$23.6M.
  • The applicable cure period for the company to regain compliance expires on Sep. 29, 2023.
