Imara slumps 39% as it plans to cull sickle cell/beta-thalassemia programs of tovinontrine after 2 trials disappoint

Apr. 05, 2022

Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) said it will discontinue further development of tovinontrine (IMR-687) in sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia after the therapy failed to show benefit in two phase 2b trials.

The Boston-based company is also discontinuing the two phase 2b studies — Ardent trial for SCD and Forte trial for beta-thalassemia — following data generated by the interim analysis.

The company said interim data from the Ardent trial for SCD showed no significant difference in median annualized rate of vaso-occlusive crises (episodes of severe pain) (VOC) in high-dose group compared to placebo in an intent-to-treat population.

The median annualized VOC rate in the placebo group was 2.02 VOCs per year and was 1.89 VOCs/ year in the high dose tovinontrine group.

The company added that interim data from the Forte trial for beta-thalassemia showed no meaningful benefit in transfusion burden or improvement in most disease-related biomarkers.

Imara (IMRA) noted that tovinontrine was generally well-tolerated across studies.

"Moving forward, we plan to consider our strategic options, including development of tovinontrine in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) as well IMR-261 clinical development plans," said Imara President and CEO Rahul Ballal.

IMRA -39.26% to $0.99 premarket April 5

