RBC Capital Markets dropped Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform on concerns the magnitude of growth appears challenging to justify capacity expansion.

Analyst Brad Erickson and team said they are no longer able to justify the risk-reward profile on CVNA as asymmetrically positive for CVNA, which led to the firm pulling away from the bull camp.

"Acknowledging a significant discount already priced in, we believe 1) the Adesa acquisition raises the downside risk from any perceived demand shortfall, 2) the second derivative on GPU is inevitably negative (timing uncertain) where Street estimates likely need to come down, and 3) Adesa’s upcoming multi- year integration is likely to be challenging."

RBC Capital needs more confidence in unit growth necessary to justify the capacity hyper-expansion and cash generation to support the balance sheet leverage and likely future capital raises. In reaction, the firm cut the price target on CVNA to $138 from $155

Shares of Carvana (CVNA) fell 4.14% premarket to $127.46 vs. the 52-week trading range of $97.70 to $376.83.