Ginkgo Bioworks and Twist Bioscience sign new partnership

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), a platform company for cell programming, and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), a synthetic biology company, announced a new supply agreement on Tuesday.
  • The four-year partnership, built on their previous supply agreement signed in 2017, will expand the “depth and breadth of the collaboration between two of the leading organizations in the synthetic biology ecosystem,” the companies said.
  • The deal includes an increased commitment from Ginkgo (DNA) to procure products from Twist (TWST) with an option to access higher synthesis capacity to support its anticipated growth.
  • “As we grow our capabilities to meet an increasing number and variety of customer needs, we are excited to continue partnering with leading companies in our ecosystem, which includes making sure we secure the high volumes of DNA that Twist is well positioned to supply,” Ginkgo (DNA) Chief Executive Jason Kelly said.
  • Read: In February, the company raised its 2022 revenue guidance.
