Sphere 3D names Patricia Trompeter as CEO, Duncan McEwan as Chairman

Apr. 05, 2022 7:55 AM ETSphere 3D Corp. (ANY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares climbed ~10% Tuesday morning after the bitcoin mining company announced management changes, with Patricia Trompeter becoming the new CEO and Duncan McEwan transitioning as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Ms. Trompeter joined the Sphere 3D Board of Directors in April 2021. She has over 20 years of notable success guiding corporate turnarounds, M&A execution, finance, and acquisition integration.
  • Former CEO Peter Tassiopoulos will work closely with Trompeter and the board to ensure a smooth transition and remain engaged as a consultant for one year.
  • Trompeter will step into a non-independent Board role.
  • All changes are effective April 5, 2022.
  • McEwan, meanwhile, will become Chairman of the Board, replacing Vivekanand Mahadevan, who will remain on the board.
  • The company will expand the Board to five membersw and establish an executive advisory board in the second quarter of 2022
  • A specialized search firm may be consulted to help identify appropriate board candidates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.