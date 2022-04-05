Sphere 3D names Patricia Trompeter as CEO, Duncan McEwan as Chairman
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares climbed ~10% Tuesday morning after the bitcoin mining company announced management changes, with Patricia Trompeter becoming the new CEO and Duncan McEwan transitioning as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- Ms. Trompeter joined the Sphere 3D Board of Directors in April 2021. She has over 20 years of notable success guiding corporate turnarounds, M&A execution, finance, and acquisition integration.
- Former CEO Peter Tassiopoulos will work closely with Trompeter and the board to ensure a smooth transition and remain engaged as a consultant for one year.
- Trompeter will step into a non-independent Board role.
- All changes are effective April 5, 2022.
- McEwan, meanwhile, will become Chairman of the Board, replacing Vivekanand Mahadevan, who will remain on the board.
- The company will expand the Board to five membersw and establish an executive advisory board in the second quarter of 2022
- A specialized search firm may be consulted to help identify appropriate board candidates.