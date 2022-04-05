Airbnb closes doors to Russia and Belarus operations

Apr. 05, 2022 7:57 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) on late Monday indicated that it has suspended operations in Russia and Belarus; reservations starting on or after April 4 had been cancelled, as cited by Reuters.
  • Airbnb said it isn't banning Russian or Belarusian nationals from making reservations on its platform, it is only restricting users who are in Belarus and Russia from making new reservations, a company spokesperson stated.
  • Earlier, the company pointed out its inability to process transactions affiliated with certain financial institutions in Russia and Belarus due to Western sanctions imposed.
  • In early March, the company had said that its non-profit arm would offer free, temporary housing for up to 100K refugees fleeing Ukraine.
  • In mid March, Analyst Michael Erstad indicated that Airbnb is still the homeshare leader with 71.7% of the market.
