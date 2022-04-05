Twitter rises for second day after Musk buys stake; BofA suggests content changes ahead

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares rose for a second day on Tuesday after the world's richest man, Elon Musk, announced he had purchased a passive 9.2% stake in the social network, something that Bank of America suggests could result in changes to content policy.

Analyst Justin Post, who rates Twitter buy with a $54 price target, noted that Twitter (TWTR) is "more vulnerable" to peer pressure than some other internet companies as it does not have special voting control.

"We see the news as positive for the stock as it opens up potential for Mr. Musk taking up a board seat and influencing vision and execution," Post wrote in a note to clients, adding that the stock could also see gains "due to potentially higher retail interest/activity."

Twitter (TWTR) shares rose slightly more than 1% to $50.55 in premarket trading, after rising more than 27% on Monday.

In addition, Post noted that Musk likely would want some changes to content policies after having criticized the company's January feature to have profile pictures linked to non-fungible tokens.

On Monday night, Musk tweeted a poll asking users if they want an edit button, with nearly 73% of the 2.8 million respondents voting in favor.

Twitter (TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal, whom Musk has ridiculed in the past, said the consequences of this poll are "important" and urged voters to vote carefully.

Post also pointed out that Musk has previously said Twitter (TWTR) has the wrong priorities, not only focusing on NFTs, but too much crypto-related spam and the need for Twitter to adhere to principles of free speech.

"We think Mr. Musk likely has some agenda for change at Twitter, which is both an opportunity, but also a risk as material changes (such as fewer restrictions on content) could drive more regulatory scrutiny and drive advertisers away," Post explained.

The analyst added that it's also possible that Musk could build a competitor if Twitter does not change its policies.

Last month, it was reported that Twitter's (TWTR) TweetDeck platform may become a subscriber-only platform.