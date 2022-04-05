OpGen to advance trial for Unyvero UTI diagnostics panel after interim analysis

Apr. 05, 2022

  • The precision medicine company OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) said on Tuesday that it has decided to proceed with its clinical trial for Unyvero urinary tract infection panel towards the full enrollment after the completion of an interim analysis.
  • The company has deployed the analysis to confirm that there were no significant variations in results between the testing sites, and blinded data collection was carried out according to plans.
  • The analysis was based on the initial 150 U.S. patient samples enrolled in the multicenter trial.
  • “We’re pleased to see that the clinical trial protocol has been implemented as planned across the different participating trial sites,” remarked Johannes Bacher, Chief Operating Officer of OpFen (OPGN).
  • Following the analysis, “we have decided to continue enrollment towards our study goal of 1,500 prospective samples without any changes,” Bacher added. OpGen (OPGN) shares have added ~6% in the pre-market Tuesday.

  • Announcing its 4Q 2021 results, the company said last month that it expected to target around 25% – 50% of overall revenue growth from products and services in 2022.

