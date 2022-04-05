MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) total trading volume in March climbed to $894.6B in March, the second best month on record, according to its volume statistics Tuesday. This compares with $716.8B in February.

Trading volume in March consisted of $285.1B in credit volume and $609.5B in rates volume, the company said.

Credit monthly average daily volume ("ADV") of $12.4B fell 3% from record March 2021 levels, with combined estimated U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE ADV down 6%.

Record monthly emerging markets ADV of $3.2B, up 14%, driven by strong market share gains.

U.S. Treasury monthly ADV of $26.1B gained 53%, with market volumes flat Y/Y.

“We achieved the second highest level of monthly total trading volume in March, and record quarterly total trading volume, surpassing the high-water mark set in the first quarter of 2020 at the height of the pandemic," commented Rick McVey, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess. "These strong results include record quarterly emerging markets, municipal bond and U.S. Treasury volume, reflecting the powerful diversification of our global marketplace.”

Previously, (March 3) MarketAxess reported 17% growth in February trading volume.