Qorvo CFO Mark Murphy to depart

Apr. 05, 2022 8:16 AM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) has announced CFO transition, with current finance chief Mark Murphy leaving the firm on April 18, 2022.
  • Mr. Murphy is departing to join Micron Technology (MU) as CFO.
  • Qorvo has initiated a comprehensive search for a new CFO.
  • Grant Brown, Qorvo's Vice President of Treasury, will take over as interim CFO through the transition period.
  • In other news, Qorvo reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. Q4 revenue is anticipated in the range of $1.135 billion to $1.165 billion (consensus: $1.15B) and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is seen at $2.94.
 
