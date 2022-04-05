Qorvo CFO Mark Murphy to depart
Apr. 05, 2022 8:16 AM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) has announced CFO transition, with current finance chief Mark Murphy leaving the firm on April 18, 2022.
- Mr. Murphy is departing to join Micron Technology (MU) as CFO.
- Qorvo has initiated a comprehensive search for a new CFO.
- Grant Brown, Qorvo's Vice President of Treasury, will take over as interim CFO through the transition period.
- In other news, Qorvo reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. Q4 revenue is anticipated in the range of $1.135 billion to $1.165 billion (consensus: $1.15B) and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is seen at $2.94.