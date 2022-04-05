BTU, NNOX and CEIX among pre market gainers
- Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) +119% newly designed mRNA molecules prove effective against multidrug resistant cancer cells.
- System1 (SST) +26%.
- Recon Technology (RCON) +23%.
- Aterian (ATER) +13%.
- Guardforce AI (GFAI) +12% on expanding applications of robotics solutions.
- Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) +11% on addition to SmallCap 600.
- Sphere 3D (ANY) +9% names Patricia Trompeter as CEO, Duncan McEwan as Chairman.
- CONSOL Energy (CEIX) +7%.
- Change Healthcare (CHNG) +7% and Optum extend merger agreement.
- Lilium (LILM) +7%.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) +6%.
- Peabody Energy (BTU) +6%.
- Carnival (CUK) +5%.
- Knightscope (KSCP) +5%.
- Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) +5%.