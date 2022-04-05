ION Geophysical gets further forbearance extensions

Apr. 05, 2022

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) said Tuesday that it received another forbearance extension with its lenders on both first and second lien debt through April 10.

The credit agreement dated March 8 had extended forbearance until April 4, which already had been extended in February.

The company said it remains in continuing discussions with lenders and noteholders regarding various strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or business combination.

ION Geophysical likely faces a pre-packaged bankruptcy, Henrik Alex writes in a bearish analysis published in December on Seeking Alpha.

