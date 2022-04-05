There are more details out on Nio's (NYSE:NIO) talks about licensing its battery swap stations to other automakers as the electric vehicle upstart looks to expand to Europe and the U.S.

Nio (NIO) European president Hui Zhang said the company is holding talks with automakers to open its network of charging stations, which the company forecasts will rise to 5,000 globally by the middle of this decade. Analysts have weighed in saying that the battery-swapping potential could raise long-term growth forecasts on Nio (NIO).

Nio's (NIO) battery swapping process involves unscrewing the bottom of the car and replacing the battery through a hatch in the floor of the recharging station in a process that takes about five minutes. For battery swapping technology to work, other automakers would have to build vehicles using the company’s platform, as well as the specific proportion and design of its batteries. The Chinese automaker strategically placed its first system in Europe in Norway right alongside a Tesla supercharger in order to show off how much faster its system can have drivers back on the road.

Nio (NIO) confirmed recently that it has 866 battery swapping stations in China and has completed more than 7.6 million battery swaps. It is the only commercial battery-swapping player in China.

Shares of Nio (NIO) gained 1.59% in premarket action on Tuesday to add to Monday's 8.76% gain and take shares to $24.23 vs. the 52-week trading range of $13.01 to $55.13.