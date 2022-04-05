Mark Murphy to join Micron Technology as EVP and CFO
Apr. 05, 2022 8:24 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has appointed Mark Murphy as EVP and CFO, effective April 18, 2022.
- Murphy holds 25 years of deep financial and operational leadership, having served as CFO at wireless technology firm Qorvo (QRVO) since 2016.
- At Micron, Murphy will lead the firm's financial strategy, including all finance functions, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations. He will be responsible for driving capital allocation to optimize revenue growth, profitability and shareholder returns.
- With Murphy’s appointment, interim CFO Sumit Sadana will return full time to his long-standing role as chief business officer for the company.
- MU recently reported better-than-expected FQ2 results