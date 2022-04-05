Hot Stocks: CCL bookings data; RCUS added to S&P SmallCap; XPOF, TRIN stock offerings

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) provided one of the highlights of Tuesday's pre-market trading. Shares rose after the cruise company signaled a continued recovery in the travel space following the pandemic shutdowns.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) also rallied before the opening bell, boosted by news that it will be added to an S&P index.

Looking to the downside, share offerings weighed on a couple of stocks. Both Xponential Fitness (XPOF) and Trinity Capital (TRIN) lost ground after announcing separate offerings.

Gainers

Carnival (CCL) got a lift in pre-market trading after revealing upbeat booking data. The cruise line said the seven-day period between March 28 and April 3 marked the busiest booking week in the company's history.

The company reported that 22 of its 23 ships have returned to guest operations, with the final ship set to come back on May 2. Boosted by the news, rose nearly 5% before the opening bell.

Inclusion in an S&P index sent Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) sharply higher in pre-market trading. The stock rose nearly 10% on news it will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, replacing Investors Bancorp (ISBC), which is being acquired.

RCUS's pre-market rally added to a 9% rise seen during the previous day. Stocks often rally on news it is joining a major index, as funds tied to that index need to purchase shares.

Decliners

Xponential Fitness (XPOF) lost ground in pre-market trading, falling by almost 5% on news of a stock offering. The fitness franchise revealed a public offering of 4.5M shares of common stock being offered by affiliates of Snapdragon Capital Partners.

A stock offering also put pressure on Trinity Capital (TRIN). Shares of the business development firm retreated about 4% after it announced a public offering of $50M in common stock.

