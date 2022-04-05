Sunshine Biopharma soars on anticancer effect of mRNA molecules
Apr. 05, 2022 8:29 AM ETSunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM)MRNA, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM), a biotech focused on oncology, has added ~147% in the pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that two of its newly designed mRNA molecules were effective against cancer cells.
- The cells grown in culture included multidrug-resistant breast cancer cells (MCF-7/MDR), ovarian adenocarcinoma cells (OVCAR-3), and pancreatic cancer cells (SUIT-2).
- The cytotoxicity tests performed using normal human cells indicated that these mRNA molecules “had little or no cytotoxic effects,” the company said, adding that the molecules can be delivered to patients using the mRNA vaccine technology.
- Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) plans to use the results to file a patent application soon.
- “The potential use of mRNA to treat cancer opens the door to many possibilities for patients including convenience, reduced toxicity and enhanced efficacy,” Chief Executive Dr. Steve Slilaty said.
Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX) used mRNA technology to develop their blockbuster COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic. The companies have mRNA-based anti-tumor candidates in their pipelines to target skin cancer and lung cancer.