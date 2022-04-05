BitNile has invested $127M on data center and bitcoin miners
Apr. 05, 2022 8:29 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) invested a total of $127M on its bitcoin mining operations at its Michigan data center, including $114.7M in the purchase of bitcoin miners from BITMAIN Technologies and $12.3M for the purchase of the data center and infrastructure improvements.
- With the recently announced payment in full of $66M in senior secured debt, the company is virtually debt free; with recent improvement in its financial condition, it estimates that over time it will invest up to an additional $70 to $80M in bitcoin miners and infrastructure improvements.
- Recently, BitNile mined 31.7 bitcoin in March 2022.
- Shares trading 3.4% higher premarket.