Bruker acquires Optimal Industrial to bolster software, manufacturing automation tech
Apr. 05, 2022 8:31 AM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) said it acquired U.K.-based Optimal Industrial Automation and Technologies to strengthen software and biopharma manufacturing automation capabilities.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The company said the acquisition strengthens Bruker as a key software and solutions provider for small molecule, biologics and new drug modalities pharma companies.
- Bruker (BRKR) added that Optimal has a software called synTQ PAT (process analytical technology) that can interface between multiple analytical instruments, multi-variate analysis packages, manufacturing control systems and other software solutions to ensure quality in real-time.
- The company said Optimal's 2022 revenue is expected to be ~$10M, and Optimal’s revenue growth rate and operating margins are expected to be accretive to Bruker in 2023 and beyond.
- Bruker (BRKR) noted that Optimal's biopharma tools and automation capabilities complements the company's high-value NMR, mass spectrometry, SPR, molecular spectroscopy and X-ray scientific instruments, and life-science solutions for biopharma drug discovery and development, as well as for PAT analytical and Quality Assurance (QA) solutions.