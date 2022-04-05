U.S. trade in goods and services stays wider than expected in February
Apr. 05, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- February International Trade in Goods and Services: -$89.2B vs. -$88.8B consensus and -$89.2B in January (revised from -$89.7B).
- February exports were $228.6B, $4.1B more than January exports, while imports for the month were $317.8B, also $4.1B more than in the prior month.
- The February goods and services deficit reflected a decrease of $1.1B in the goods deficit to $107.5B and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.1B to $18.3B.
- The average goods and services deficit increased $3.0B to $86.8B for the three months ended in February.
- International trade in goods deficit narrowed to $106.6B in February