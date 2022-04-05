Tradeweb trading volume climbs to record $28.2T in March

Apr. 05, 2022 8:34 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Tradeweb (NASDAQ:TW) achieved record total trading volume of $28.2T in March compared with $22.6T in February, according to the company's monthly statistics.
  • Average daily volume ("ADV") was $1.23T in March, a Y/Y increase of 14.0%, the company highlighted.
  • U.S. government bond ADV jumped 30.1% Y/Y in March to $148.6B, supported by strong client activity in institutional and wholesale markets. European government bond ADV also gained 22.4% to $37.9B.
  • Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV gained 12.4% to $249.6B, driven by robust client interest in the request-for-market protocol. And total rates derivatives ADV drifted higher by 27.3% to $401.5B.
  • Meanwhile, mortgage ADV fell 7.9% to $185.9B as declining issuance and rising yields continued to weigh on overall market activity, the company said.
  • Previously, (March 3) Tradeweb ADV rose 11% in February.
