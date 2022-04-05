Collegium Pharmaceutical sees 65% growth in product revenue post BioDelivery acquisition: 2022 Guidance
Apr. 05, 2022
- Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) initiates annual guidance to account for the impact of recent acquisition of BioDelivery Sciences International.
- The specialty pharmaceutical company stated Tuesday it expects Collegium's FY22 product revenues to range between $450-$465M, reflecting growth of ~65% Y/Y at the midpoint.
- "We anticipate significant product revenue growth in 2022, driven by Xtampza ER and the addition of the BDSI product portfolio," said Collegium CFO Colleen Tupper.
- Total adjusted operating expenses, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, are expected in the range of $130-$140M.
- Adjusted EBITDA projected to come between $235-$250M.
- “We have already made significant progress on cost savings following the close of the BDSI acquisition and are on track to exceed targeted run rate synergies of at least $75 million. Our operating expense guidance reflects our expectation that we will recognize the majority of cost savings in the immediate term, and we also continue to anticipate an acceleration in our cash flows moving forward," added Tupper.
- Collegium acquired BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) at $5.60/share in an all-cash transaction.
- CEO Joe Ciaffoni said near term, "Collegium is laser-focused on seamless integration of BDSI, maximizing the potential of the portfolio, renegotiation of Xtampza ER contracts to ensure <65% gross-to-nets by January 2023, and allocating capital to create long term shareholder value."
