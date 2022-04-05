Markforged acquires materials simulation firm

Apr. 05, 2022 8:39 AM ETMarkforged Holding Corporation (MKFG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) has acquired advanced materials simulation company, Teton Simulation Software.
  • Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.
  • Founded in 2016 in Wyoming, Teton specializes in software technology built to enable rapid validation and optimization of 3D print parameters to ensure that performance and manufacturing requirements are realized.
  • Markforged will integrate Teton’s technology with its 3D printing software solution, Eiger (EIGR), as a subscription add-on that will offer customers a streamlined workflow, spanning part design, testing, optimization, validation and printing at the point of need, all on a single, cloud-based platform.
  • The acquisition enhances Markforged’s position in distributed manufacturing by extending its end-to-end platform with fast, automated validation of the most demanding end-use parts and applications.
