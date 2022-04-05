Sollensys to merge with Celerit
Apr. 05, 2022 8:40 AM ETSollensys Corp. (SOLS), SOLSDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sollensys (OTCPK:SOLS) has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Celerit, a company engaged in information technology services and products for ~$22M paid in stock and cash.
- Celerit to join the Sollensys group and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary. Management and employees will remain in place.
- The addition is a part of Sollensys' mission to create a safe and immutable environment for financial data.
- The purchase contributes to Celerit's existing annual gross revenues of more than 11M to the combined companies and additional potential revenues through adding the Sollensys blockchain product to Celerit's existing account base.