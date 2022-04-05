Sollensys to merge with Celerit

Apr. 05, 2022 8:40 AM ETSollensys Corp. (SOLS), SOLSDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sollensys (OTCPK:SOLS) has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Celerit, a  company engaged in information technology services and products for ~$22M paid in stock and cash.
  • Celerit to join the Sollensys group and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary. Management and employees will remain in place.
  • The addition is a part of Sollensys' mission to create a safe and immutable environment for financial data.
  • The purchase contributes to Celerit's existing annual gross revenues of more than 11M to the combined companies and additional potential revenues through adding the Sollensys blockchain product to Celerit's existing account base.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.