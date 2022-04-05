Momentum shifts to growth ETFs, although value still holds year-to-date edge

Apr. 05, 2022

Value exchange traded funds may still have the year-to-date performance edge over growth ETFs, but momentum has clearly shifted recently. Growth funds have crushed value funds since mid-march when the overall markets began their steep recovery.

Dating back to Mar. 15, the market dynamic has swung back to growth ETFs such as the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG), Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT), and the Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

These names have substantially outperformed value funds like the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV), Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

See below a table breakdown of the above six ETFs and how they fared YTD as well as against each other since Mar. 15.

For further reference, the Vanguard S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:VOO), which tracks the benchmark S&P 500 index, is -4.1% in 2022 and +8.8% since Mar. 15.

The shift towards growth came as popular big tech names fell into correction territory and long-term investors came in to buy the dip. The recent shift in investor sentiment has also come with the easing of the S&P VIX Index (VIX), which has come down below its 100-day and 200-day moving average as well as the 20 handle.

See a YTD chart that shows how these six ETFs have matched up against each other.

