Watch for aggressive buybacks at RH - Gordon Haskett

RH (RH) disclosed in a SEC filing that CEO Gary Friedman had completed the sale of roughly 1.7 million shares after exercising his 2,876,826 IPO options that were set to expire next November. Friedman said the sales were also to satisfy corresponding tax obligations.

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom weighed in early on Tuesday on the development.

"With the company's blackout window beginning next Friday (4/15/22)... we were optimistic that such a transaction would occur in a timely manner – thereby allowing the company to utilize the $2.0+ billion in cash that is now sitting on the company's balance-sheet. Simply put, we believe it's very likely that the company will soon get aggressive on share buybacks and/or addressing its outstanding convertible bond positions, particularly with the stock having been cut in half over the past year and now trading at only 13x our 2022E EPS."

Grom and team think there remains a high degree of uncertainty on the direction of RH's revenue tallies, but are optimistic that sales trends will begin to stabilize as was noted to be the case following the deceleration in trends RH experienced in December of 2018.

Gordon Haskett has an Accumulate rating on RH (RH) and price target of $465, which reps more than 40% upside potential.

