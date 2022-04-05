TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) said Tuesday it will provide renewable energy to Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, from its 200 MW Horizon Mill wind power project in Oklahoma currently under development.

The Canadian electric power provider said it entered into a long-term renewable energy purchase agreement with Meta for the offtake of 100% of generation from the facility.

TransAlta said the facility will consist of 34 Vestas wind turbines, with construction expected to begin in Q4 2022 and a target commercial operation date in H2 2023.

Total project capital is estimated at US$290M-$310M, with more than 90% of project costs to be captured under executed fixed price turbine supply agreements with Vestas and an executed EPC agreement with Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

TransAlta expects the project will generate total EBITDA of US27M-$30M including production tax credits.

TransAlta reported Q4 FFO of $0.79/share on revenues of $610M.