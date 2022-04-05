Intellinetics acquires Yellow Folder to strengthen position in K-12 and Enterprise Content Management Market
- Intellinetics (OTCQB:INLX) has acquired substantially all the assets of Texas based Yellow Folder, LLC, a document solutions company that specializes in the K-12 education market.
- The transformational acquisition strengthens position in K-12 and Enterprise Content Management Market and significantly increases SAAS revenue.
- The combined reputation of Intellinetics and Yellow Folder for industry knowledge and responsive in-house technical support is expected to measurably enhance customer satisfaction and customer loyalty.
- To finance the deal, Intellinetics completed a private placement of ~$8.7M in debt and equity, consisting of 1,242,588 shares of common stock at a price of $4.62/share, and $2,964,500 in principal amount of 12% subordinated promissory notes.
- After payment of the purchase price for the Yellow Folder transaction, the remaining proceeds will be used for general working capital.