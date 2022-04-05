Redwire awarded position on U.S. Air Force ABMS IDIQ
Apr. 05, 2022 8:52 AM ETRedwire Corporation (RDW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares climbed 3% Tuesday morning after the space infrastructure firm announced its selection by the U.S. Air Force to compete for task orders under an IDIQ contract to support its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS).
- This program is the Air Force's contribution to the Department of Defense's Joint All Domain Command and Control Architecture (JADC2), which focuses on modernizing DOD decision-making processes for combat operations.
- The IDIQ has a $950M ceiling, shared across all awardees with no guaranteed task orders, for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capabilities across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable JADC2.