Bridgeline Digital crosses 2022 first half with strong wins
Apr. 05, 2022 8:55 AM ETBridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cloud-based digital experience software, Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) reported that it closed 33 license sales totaling over $650k in ARR in Q2 of FY 2022.
- Company has added over $100k in ARR this fiscal year to date for the DataBravo product alone.
- With platform partnerships, Bridgeline currently supports optimizely customers Crescent Electric and Cleaner’s Supply.
- “Bridgeline won more customers in this quarter than any quarter in history. These robust bookings will add strong high-margin recurring revenue to our subscription revenue in future quarters. Bridgeline’s new product launches and strong partnerships have contributed to this quarter's sales and positioned the company for strong sales in future quarters.” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO.