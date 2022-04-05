Ra Medical gets US patent for laser ablation catheters with expanded area
Apr. 05, 2022 9:05 AM ETRa Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent for liquid-filled laser ablation catheters with expanded distal optical windows.
- The U.S. patent 11,284,941 describes a catheter with an increased ablation surface area at the distal catheter tip.
- The Carlsbad, Calif.-based medical device maker said it is the 11th U.S. patent issued to the company.
- “The design covered by this patent is important because it allows us to achieve an increased ablation area without increasing the overall catheter profile. We believe this will make it easier for us to develop a family of products to address larger diameter vessels using the same base platform technology," said Ra Medical CEO Will McGuire.
- RMED +1.30% premarket to $0.43