Datasea signs $7.88M agreement to deliver 5G messaging solutions
Apr. 05, 2022 9:02 AM ETDatasea Inc. (DTSS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares climbed ~4% Tuesday morning after the digital technology firm entered into a $7.88M procurement agreement to provide 5G messaging smart city solutions.
- Heilongjiang Xunrui Technology, a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by Datasea, executed a purchase agreement with Jiangsu Xinrong Network Technology Research Institute, pursuant to which the latter will establish and operate information systems for 100 residential communities and has agreed to purchase 5G messaging smart city solutions directly from Xunrui at a budget of RMB 500,000 per residential community.
- The total value of this engagement would be RMB 50M (~$7.88M) over the course of the two-year agreement.