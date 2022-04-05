Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), the real estate platform that flips houses, is expanding into densely populated Northeast markets with its entry into the New York and New Jersey, the company said on Tuesday in a blog post.

The move comes after Opendoor (OPEN) expanded into the San Francisco Bay area and marks its 46th metro market launch. The latest expansion brings the iBuyer into the hot suburban markets surrounding New York City as it pushes into more expensive areas and taps more inventory.

The company points out that New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the U.S., "making the demand for an easy real estate transaction even stronger." Opendoor (OPEN) has entered 12 counties in New Jersey, spanning northern and central New Jersey. In New York, it's now in five counties across Long Island and sections of the lower Hudson Valley.

Opendoor (OPEN) stock is down 1.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

In Q4 2021, Opendoor (OPEN) purchased 9,639 homes, down from the 15,181 homes in bought in Q3.

Recall that in November 2021, Zillow (Z) took a $304M writedown on its home-flipping business after deciding to wind down the unit, citing the unpredictability in forecasting home prices.

