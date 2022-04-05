Hut 8 Mining reports 16% growth in March self mined bitcoin

Apr. 05, 2022 9:09 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Bitcoin on golden confetti

Albert Martine/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) reported 345 Bitcoin mined during March 2022 which led to an average production rate of 11.1 Bitcoin/day; 100% of self-mined bitcoin were deposited into custody.
  • This is in comparison to 298 bitcoin mined for February leading to an average of 10.3 bitcoin/day.
  • Ethereum mining generated ~13% of total production, at an average cost of less than C$2.6K/bitcoin.
  • As of Mar.31, 2022, total Bitcoin balance held in reserve stood at 6,460 while installed operating capacity currently sits at 2.54 EH/s.
  • During the month, the company installed 560 new MicroBT M30S and M31S+ miners.
  • "Our orders from MicroBT are arriving as scheduled, we are experiencing consistent growth in our MicroBT Authorized Repair Centre," Head of Technology Jason Zaluski commented.
  • Shares trading 2.2% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.