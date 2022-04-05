Wells Fargo started off coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) with an Overweight rating.

Analyst Jeff Cantwell and team called Shopify (SHOP) a disruptor that they see transitioning into a period characterized by continued expansion in the company’s merchant base and a further deepening of customer relationships. Shopify (SHOP) is also seen capturing disproportionate market share over the next several years.

"As we look ahead, we think GMV should continue to expand in '22/'23 (to $227B/$289B, +30%/27%), particularly as Shopify continues its move upmarket. We also expect to see strong merchant adoption of Shopify's value-added features/products including Balance, Capital, Fulfillment, and its physical POS."

Wells Fargo views the current risk-reward profile on SHOP as favorable and believes shares will appreciate to 13.6X the firm's 2023 revenue forecast on strong execution.

With Wells Fargo in the bull camp, there are now 25 Buy-equivalent ratings on SHOP vs. 18 Hold-equivalent ratings and one Sell-equivalent rating.

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) rose 0.07% premarket to $727.82 vs. the 52-week trading range of $510.02 to $1,762.92.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Shopify (SHOP) is less bullish with the rating flipping to Strong Sell in late February.