Nano-X opens South Korean fabrication plant to produce semiconductor chips
Apr. 05, 2022 9:09 AM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) has opened its new semiconductor chip fabrication plant in South Korea.
- The facility is operational, opened on schedule, and will be the main production site of Nanox micro-electro-mechanical systems known as Nanox.SOURCE.
- Company believes these acquisitions will enhance the services provided by the Nanox solution.
- Company expects to get to scale for production by mid-year 2022.
- “Establishing a manufacturing facility in Korea is a significant move for Nanox. This is a perfect synergy of Korean investment, Israeli innovation and Korean manufacturing" said Akiva Tor, Ambassador of Israel to the Republic of Korea.