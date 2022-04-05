U.S.-listed shares of Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) are trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after Barclays moved to upgrade the Israel-based generic drugmaker to Overweight from Equal Weight. The price target raised to $13 from $11 per share implies a premium of ~31% to the last close.

Citing reasons for the upgrade, the firm noted an increase in their revenue projection for Humira biosimilar that the company plans to market in the U.S. in partnership with Alvotech.

Humira, the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis therapy marketed by AbbVie (ABBV) generated $20.7B worth of sales for the company in 2021.

The analysts even project additional revenue for AVT02 subject to its marketing application for interchangeability which is currently under the U.S. regulatory review with an action date in Dec. 2022.

In addition, citing the recent opioid settlements reached by Teva (TEVA), Barclays argues that there is a higher probability that the company will strike a global opioids settlement.

Late last month, Teva (TEVA) was among several healthcare firms to strike an opioid deal with Florida.

The company continues to pursue a national settlement, Teva (TEVA) said, announcing another multi-million-dollar deal with Rhode Island last month.