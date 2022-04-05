Generac (NYSE:GNRC) +4.3% pre-market after Goldman Sachs added the stock to its Americas Buy List on Tuesday, upgrading shares to Buy from Neutral with a $410 price target, noting the company's products that are in the early phases of the adoption curve, a rising distribution "store count" footprint, and "the broadest product portfolio within its top products."

"We see continued momentum driven by GNRC's complete consumer product offering across clean energy and stand-by generators, combined with lead generation algorithm refinement," Goldman's Jerry Revich writes.

The analyst said the risk of a cyclical downturn in the home stand-by business had kept the firm on the sidelines, but with the stock down 37% off its November 2021 highs, negative estimate revisions likely are now priced in.

Generac's "new clean energy business will result in valuation multiplier expansions leading to significant upside for its shares," Alpine Capital writes in a bullish analysis previously posted on Seeking Alpha.