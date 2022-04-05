W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is the best positioned net lease real estate investment trust for higher inflation, CEO Jason Fox wrote in a letter to shareholders Tuesday.

"Higher inflation emphasized the benefits of diversification in our rent escalations—something our founder etched in our lease structure nearly 50 years ago," Fox highlighted. "Consequently, we remain uniquely positioned among net lease REITs for higher inflation to flow through to rents."

Fox added that 59% of his REIT's rents come from leases tied to the consumer price index, the most common measure of consumer price inflation. CPI surging to its highest in 40 years provides "a tailwind to our same-store rent growth," Fox said.

Looking at how W. P. Carey (WPC) fared in 2021, investment activity strengthened as deal volume reached a record $1.72B, the letter read. This was supported by the REIT's access to attractively priced long-term capital, raising a record $2.4B last year.

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating screened W. P. Carey (WPC) as the top-rated diversified REIT followed by CTO Realty Growth (CTO) and Alpine Income (PINE).

Previously, (March 11) raised its quarterly dividend to $1.057 per share.