Oncorus inks ~$45M loan facility with K2 HealthVentures; to move HQ to Andover
Apr. 05, 2022 10:35 AM ETOncorus, Inc. (ONCR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Viral immunotherapies company Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) said on Tuesday that it entered a loan and security agreement with K2 HealthVentures, a healthcare focused specialty finance company.
- Agreement provides Oncorus with up to $45M in multiple tranches upon the achievement of certain milestones, with an initial tranche of $20M funded at closing.
- Oncorus plans to use proceeds of of the initial tranche to support completion of a manufacturing facility in Andover, Massachusetts, to advance its pipeline, including clinical development of its viral RNA/lipid nanoparticle product candidate ONCR-021.
- The company also said it is planning to relocate its corporate headquarters to the Andover facility in Q4.
- As a result of the term loan facility, operations relocation, and other initiatives aimed at efficiency, Oncorus now expects its cash runway to fund operations into early 2024.