Oncorus inks ~$45M loan facility with K2 HealthVentures; to move HQ to Andover

Apr. 05, 2022 10:35 AM ETOncorus, Inc. (ONCR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Viral immunotherapies company Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) said on Tuesday that it entered a loan and security agreement with K2 HealthVentures, a healthcare focused specialty finance company.
  • Agreement provides Oncorus with up to $45M in multiple tranches upon the achievement of certain milestones, with an initial tranche of $20M funded at closing.
  • Oncorus plans to use proceeds of of the initial tranche to support completion of a manufacturing facility in Andover, Massachusetts, to advance its pipeline, including clinical development of its viral RNA/lipid nanoparticle product candidate ONCR-021.
  • The company also said it is planning to relocate its corporate headquarters to the Andover facility in Q4.
  • As a result of the term loan facility, operations relocation, and other initiatives aimed at efficiency, Oncorus now expects its cash runway to fund operations into early 2024.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.