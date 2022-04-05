CleanSpark March daily BTC production reached high of 10.57
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) reported March monthly production of 318 compared to 276 in Feb'22; YTD production stood at 898.
- March daily BTC production reached a high of 10.57 vs. Feb daily BTC production of 10.15.
- As of Mar. 31, total BTC holdings were 420; total BTC converted for operations and growth in the month were 391.
- The bitcoin miner currently has a deployed fleet of over 23,000 machines with a total hashrate of 2.3 EH/s.
- It fully funded growth and operations through the sale of 420 bitcoins in Mar. at an average of ~ $42,294/BTC.
- Sales of BTC equated to proceeds of ~$17.6M, most of which was used for growth capital expenditures at the company’s Norcross facility.
