CleanSpark March daily BTC production reached high of 10.57

  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) reported March monthly production of 318 compared to 276 in Feb'22; YTD production stood at 898.
  • March daily BTC production reached a high of 10.57 vs. Feb daily BTC production of 10.15.
  • As of Mar. 31, total BTC holdings were 420; total BTC converted for operations and growth in the month were 391.
  • The bitcoin miner currently has a deployed fleet of over 23,000 machines with a total hashrate of 2.3 EH/s.
  • It fully funded growth and operations through the sale of 420 bitcoins in Mar. at an average of ~ $42,294/BTC.
  • Sales of BTC equated to proceeds of ~$17.6M, most of which was used for growth capital expenditures at the company’s Norcross facility.
