Core Scientific announces CFO transition and provides March update
Apr. 05, 2022 9:19 AM ETCore Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Net carbon neutral blockchain infrastructure and software solutions, Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) announced that Denise Sterling, Senior VP of Finance, has been appointed to the role of CFO and will be moving to the Austin, TX headquarters later this year.
- Former CFO Michael Trzupek will leave the company to pursue new opportunities after a transition period.
- “In March we self-mined 1,143 bitcoins, not only representing our largest monthly bitcoin production to date, but also the largest monthly production by any U.S.-based, publicly traded bitcoin mining company. The more than 3,000 bitcoins we have mined in 2022 put us on a record pace for yearly bitcoin mining results and for continued shareholder value creation.” said Mike Levitt, Core Scientific CEO