Core Scientific announces CFO transition and provides March update

  • Net carbon neutral blockchain infrastructure and software solutions, Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) announced that Denise Sterling, Senior VP of Finance, has been appointed to the role of CFO and will be moving to the Austin, TX headquarters later this year.
  • Former CFO Michael Trzupek will leave the company to pursue new opportunities after a transition period.
  • “In March we self-mined 1,143 bitcoins, not only representing our largest monthly bitcoin production to date, but also the largest monthly production by any U.S.-based, publicly traded bitcoin mining company. The more than 3,000 bitcoins we have mined in 2022 put us on a record pace for yearly bitcoin mining results and for continued shareholder value creation.” said Mike Levitt, Core Scientific CEO
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.