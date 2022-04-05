A.I.S. Resources announces private placement financing
Apr. 05, 2022 9:24 AM ETA.I.S. Resources Limited (AISSF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- A.I.S. Resources (OTCQB:AISSF) has announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 11.5M Units at a price of $0.035/Unit for gross proceeds of $402,500.
- Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the offering at a price of $0.05 per common share.
- The proceeds will be used for general working capital and exploration of the Company’s gold projects in Australia.