A.I.S. Resources announces private placement financing

Apr. 05, 2022 9:24 AM ETA.I.S. Resources Limited (AISSF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • A.I.S. Resources (OTCQB:AISSF) has announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 11.5M Units at a price of $0.035/Unit for gross proceeds of $402,500.
  • Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the offering at a price of $0.05 per common share.
  • The proceeds will be used for general working capital and exploration of the Company’s gold projects in Australia.
