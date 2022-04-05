EU to propose ban on Russian coal imports
Apr. 05, 2022 9:29 AM ETARLP, CEIX, ARCH, BTUBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that the EU is planning a mandatory phaseout of coal imports from Russia; the measure is set to be debated this week, though timing of the ban remains unclear, according to Bloomberg sources.
- The report comes on the heels of France's Macron calling for a ban on Russian oil and coal imports.
- Germany, Europe's largest coal consumer by far, is reportedly ready to consider such a ban and is in discussions with the EU about timing.
- Russia / Europe thermal coal trade accounts for ~7% of the global traded market, suggesting such a ban would require significant infrastructure changes to avoid stranding Russian volumes.
- A decrease in Russian coal imports into Europe would likely result in increased imports from the Americas; supporting the seaborne thermal coal market for producers like Peabody (BTU), Arch (ARCH), CONSOL (CEIX) and Alliance (ARLP), just as US domestic prices hit records.