Intercontinental Exchange average daily volume gained 9% Y/Y in March
Apr. 05, 2022 9:29 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) total average daily volume ("ADV") climbed 9% Y/Y in March, and open interest rose 5%, according to the company's monthly statistics.
- Energy ADV and open interest each increased 4% Y/Y in March.
- Financials ADV drifted higher by 15% with open interest +8%, highlighted by Euribor ADV +57%.
- Commodity ADV also rose 8%, driven mostly by cocoa ADV +20%.
- “In the first quarter of 2022, the war in Ukraine brought both geopolitical risk and supply uncertainty across commodity markets as inflationary pressure underpinned activity in interest rate markets,” ICE President Ben Jackson. “Our benchmark futures contracts help to price commodities that millions of people rely on, providing our customers with the risk management tools they need in the midst of a crisis.”
